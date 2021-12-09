Medicago’s Plant-Based Vaccine Trial Shows 75.3% Efficacy Against Delta Variant

(Medscape) – Canadian drug developer Medicago’s plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, enhanced by GlaxoSmithKline’s adjuvant, was 75.3% effective against the Delta variant of the virus in a late stage study, the two companies said on Tuesday. They said the vaccine’s overall efficacy rate against all variants of the coronavirus was 71%, except Omicron, which was not in circulation when the study was underway. (Read More)