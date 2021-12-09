Risk for Severe COVID-19 and Death Plummets with Pfizer Booster

(Medscape) – The Pfizer/BioNTech booster lowers the risk for confirmed illness, severe illness, and death from COVID-19, according to two large studies from Israel published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. Both studies were completed before the advent of the Omicron variant. In one study that included data on more than 4 million patients, led by Yinon M. Bar-On, MSc, of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, the rate of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection was lower in the booster group than in the non-booster group by a factor of about 10. (Read More)