CDC, FDA Sign Off on Pfizer Boosters for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

(Medscape) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds today, clearing the way for millions of older teenagers to get a third dose of vaccine starting 6 months after their second dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quickly followed suit, allowing the boosters to begin being administered immediately. (Read More)