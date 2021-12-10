Vaccine Skepticism Is Healthy. Cynicism Is Not

(STAT News) – There are 28 million children 5-11 years old now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and 16.7% of them have been vaccinated. Now is an opportunity to teach these children to thrive — not just in a world where Covid-19 poses a constant threat, but in one dominated by misinformation. I foresee two possible futures. In the bright one, children become skeptics. They adapt to a world of ubiquitous misinformation. They develop the skills to tune out noise and zero in on the signal. In the dark future, Sonia’s generation — one in which parents invest so much hope — becomes cynical. Inured to misinformation, they buy its false promises. Jaded, out of touch, and resistant to change, they cling to whichever beliefs are convenient, even if they’re harmful or even deadly. (Read More)