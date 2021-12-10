4 Dead Infants, a Convicted Mother, and a Genetic Mystery

(Wired) – She immediately saw parallels with a case she’d worked on just a month earlier. Four infants in a Macedonian family had died, and no one could figure out why. After examining their DNA, Vinuesa found three genetic mutations in the children that together were almost certainly lethal. The combination was also exceptionally rare: She had estimated there was a 1 in 64,000 chance that the genes would show up in four siblings. Yet there they were. Now, scrolling through the documents on her screen, Vinuesa thought a similarly rare event might have struck the Folbiggs. (Read More)