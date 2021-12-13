Covid-19 Cases Rise in Many States After Thanksgiving

(Wall Street Journal) – Covid-19 is surging in many parts of the country in the wake of Thanksgiving, with Christmastime gatherings on the horizon. Health authorities in some hard-hit states, like Vermont, New Jersey and Maine, say people who became infected after traveling or gathering indoors for Thanksgiving are likely adding to the Covid-19 numbers. By Saturday, some 34 states had higher seven-day averages for new cases than they did before Thanksgiving, according to Johns Hopkins University data, with some of the biggest increases in the Northeast. Epidemiologists believe colder weather, which draws people back inside where respiratory viruses can more easily spread, plays a big role. (Read More)