With Overdose Deaths Surging, Advocates on the Ground Push for Over-the-Counter Naloxone

(Kaiser Health News) – The Food and Drug Administration approved naloxone as a prescription drug to treat opioid overdose in 1971, when it was only an injectable drug. That remains the cheapest form and the one used most by harm-reduction groups, which have long relied on a deal with Pfizer to buy the medication for less than $5 a dose. However, newer, nasal spray versions of naloxone — including the brand-name drug Narcan, which has a discounted price of about $38 a dose — are available in many police stations, libraries and schools. (Read More)