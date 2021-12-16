FDA Makes Abortion Pills More Accessible

(Axios) – The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will issue new guidance that will make abortion pills more accessible in some states, even after the pandemic. Why it matters: The move makes permanent pandemic-era guidance that allowed people to access the medication through telemedicine and receive the pills by mail, where permitted by state law. Before the FDA temporarily changed the rule due to the pandemic, people were required to go to doctor’s offices, hospitals or clinics to receive the mifepristone abortion pill. (Read More)