Small Myocarditis Risk Now Seen for Adenovirus-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

(Medscape) – The first large population study to investigate the association between different COVID-19 vaccines types and cardiac effects and adverse events shows a small increase in the risk for acute myocarditis with both the mRNA-based vaccines and — in what may a first in the literature — an adenovirus-vector vaccine. The excess risk was seen following the first dose of the ChAdOc1 (AstraZeneca/Oxford), the adenovirus-based vaccine, and the mRNA-based BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech). It was observed after first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine. (Read More)