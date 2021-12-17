Scoop: Amazon Pharmacy Leaders Demoted

(Axios) – Amazon Pharmacy leaders T.J. Parker and Elliot Cohen have quietly been demoted to roles as consultants for the company, two sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: The leadership shakeup could either be an attempt at hammering out a clearer path forward or a sign of deeper troubles. Parker and Cohen have steered Amazon Pharmacy since 2018 when the tech giant acquired PillPack, their prescription drug startup. (Read More)