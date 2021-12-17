Alzheimer’s Drug Aducanumab Not Approved for Use in EU

(BBC) – The European Medicines Agency has said no to approving a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in the EU. Aducanumab does not appear to be effective at treating adults with early-stage symptoms, the EMA said. Alzheimer’s charities say they are disappointed by the decision because thousands of people are left with no treatment options. The drug – the first new treatment for 20 years – was controversially approved in the US in June. (Read More)