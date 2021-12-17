WHO Approves Novavax Vaccine for Emergency Use Against COVID

(ABC News) – The World Health Organization has given emergency approval to a coronavirus vaccine made by U.S.-based Novavax and the Serum Institute of India, paving the way for its inclusion in the U.N.-backed program to get such vaccines to poorer countries around the world. The vaccine, known as CovavaxTM, is the ninth to be granted an emergency use authorization from the U.N. health agency, marking a vote of confidence for Novavax that could also mean the shots will be accepted by some countries that only admit travelers vaccinated with WHO-backed jabs. (Read More)