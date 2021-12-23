A New Injection to Prevent HIV, Rather Than Pills, Is a Game-Changer, Scientists Say

(NPR) – A long-awaited development to help stop the spread of HIV and AIDS was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week, and scientists are calling it a game-changer. The drug, called Apretude but also known as cabotegravir, is an injection that has proven to be significantly more effective at reducing the risk of sexually-acquired HIV. Before the FDA approval on Monday, the more common way to take pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly known as PrEP, was through a daily pill. (Read More)