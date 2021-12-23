Gilead’s Remdesivir Covid-19 Therapy Cuts Risk of Hospitalization in Study

(Wall Street Journal) – Gilead Sciences Inc.’s drug remdesivir significantly reduced hospitalizations in a study of people recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and at high-risk of developing severe illness. The findings reported Wednesday bolster the company’s case for expanding use of the drug to treat patients early in the course of their disease. In a study of 562 patients, there were 0.7% hospitalizations for Covid-19 among subjects who received remdesivir, compared with 5.3% among patients who received placebos. There were no deaths in either group. (Read More)