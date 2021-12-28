Pediatric COVID-19 Case Rates, Hospitalizations ‘on Fire’ Amid Nation’s Latest Surge

(ABC News) – With coronavirus cases in the U.S. approaching near-peak levels recorded last winter, pediatric coronavirus infection and hospitalization levels are now surging to their highest point in months. Last week, nearly 200,000 American children tested positive for COVID-19, up by about 50% since the beginning of December, according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. Hospitalizations among children have been rapidly following suit. (Read More)