Who Invented Covid-19 Vaccines? Drugmakers Battle Over Patents

(Wall Street Journal) – A high-stakes legal battle is taking shape over lucrative patent rights for Covid-19 vaccines, with drug companies pitted against each other and government and academic scientists over who invented what. The U.S. government and Moderna Inc., whose collaboration led to one of the most widely used shots, have fought over who discovered a key component and owns its rights. Meantime, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, makers of another leading vaccine, are in a patent battle with a smaller company, and some analysts think they could end up facing off against Moderna. At the heart of the disputes: Who can claim to have invented important elements of the Covid-19 vaccines? (Read More)