Study: No Link Between Head Impacts in Youth Football and Brain, Behavior Issues

(UPI) – Repetitive head impacts in youth tackle football among children ages 9 to 12 are not associated with cognitive or behavioral problems, a study published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found. Among 70 youth football players tracked over four seasons, scores on various tests for intelligence, thinking and memory remained largely unchanged, even though participants collectively sustained up to 6,000 head impacts per year, the data showed. (Read More)