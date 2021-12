New York Jury Holds Teva Pharmaceuticals Liable in Opioid Crisis

(STAT News) – A jury held Teva Pharmaceuticals responsible Thursday for contributing to the opioid crisis, delivering a verdict in a sweeping lawsuit filed by New York state, the state attorney general said. Attorney General Letitia James’ office said the Suffolk County jury found the company played a role in furthering what is legally termed a public nuisance but had deadly consequences. (Read More)