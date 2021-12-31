COVID Vaccines Rarely Lead to Serious Problems in Ages 5-11, CDC Says

(Medscape) – The CDC released two studies on Thursday that showed vaccine safety for ages 5-11 and emphasized the importance of vaccinating children against the coronavirus to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. In one study, researchers found that serious problems were rare among children who had received the Pfizer vaccine. In another study, researchers looked at hundreds of pediatric hospitalizations from the summer and found that nearly all of children who developed severe COVID-19 weren’t fully vaccinated. (Read More)