FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Booster for 12- to 15-Year-Olds

(Wall Street Journal) – U.S. health regulators cleared use of a Covid-19 booster from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in adolescents 12 to 15 years old, expanding access to an extra dose that could bolster the fight against the Omicron variant. For anyone now eligible to get the extra dose, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the Pfizer-BioNTech booster could be administered five months after their second shot, instead of the six months previously set. The agency also on Monday cleared a third dose for certain children with compromised immune systems age 5 to 11. (Read More)