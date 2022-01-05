A Texas Team Comes Up with a COVID Vaccine That Could Be a Global Game Changer

(NPR) – A vaccine authorized in December for use in India may help solve one of the most vexing problems in global public health: How to supply lower-income countries with a COVID-19 vaccine that is safe, effective and affordable. The vaccine is called CORBEVAX. It uses old but proven vaccine technology and can be manufactured far more easily than most, if not all, of the COVID-19 vaccines in use today. (Read More)