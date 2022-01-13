COVID Vaccines Safely Protect Pregnant People: the Data Are In

(Nature) – When the vaccines were first administered to the public in late 2020, little was known about their effect on pregnant people, who hadn’t been represented in the original clinical trials that tested the shots. Although that is standard practice, it left pregnant people grappling with whether getting a jab was the best decision for themselves and their babies. But the data are now solid. They show that the risks of COVID-19 during pregnancy — including maternal death, stillbirth and premature delivery — far outweigh the risks of being vaccinated. And yet, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only around 40% of pregnant people in the United States had been vaccinated against COVID-19 by 1 January 2022 (see ‘Slow uptake’). The numbers are similarly low across the globe — causing sick pregnant people to turn up at hospitals, and health-care workers to struggle to find solutions. (Read More)