Unvaccinated Women with Covid Are More Likely to Lose Fetuses and Infants, Scottish Data Show

(New York Times) – Researchers in Scotland reported on Thursday that pregnant women with Covid were not only at greater risk of developing severe disease, but also more likely to lose their fetuses and babies in the womb or shortly after birth, compared with other women who gave birth during the pandemic. The risk of losing a baby through stillbirth or the first month of life was highest among women who delivered their babies within four weeks of the onset of a Covid infection: 22.6 deaths for every 1,000 births, four times the rate in Scotland of 5.6 deaths per 1,000 births. (Read More)