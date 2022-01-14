Big Pharma’s Last-Ditch Lobbying Blitz for Aduhelm

(Axios) – The pharmaceutical industry is ready to pressure Medicare and demand the agency reverse its restrictive coverage plan for new Alzheimer’s treatments like Aduhelm. The big picture: Doctors, researchers and health policy experts praised Medicare’s proposal as a way to get more data to prove whether Aduhelm works, but with billions of dollars and many other similar Alzheimer’s drugs on the line, the industry is prepared for war. (Read More)