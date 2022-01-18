COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Participants Reported Side Effects Even with Placebos

(UPI) – Nearly one-third of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial participants given a placebo as part of studies reported experiencing side effects after receiving the sham product, an analysis published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found. In comparison, 76% of the participants who received actual vaccines against the virus in the 12 trials included in the analysis indicated that they had at least one side effect after the shots, the data showed. The most common side effects among placebo recipients in the trials were headache, which affected 18% of them, and fatigue, which occurred in about 16%, the researchers said. (Read More)