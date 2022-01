UK Study Finds More Omicron Hospitalizations in Youngest Children, But Cases Mild

(Reuters) – Infants under 12 months of age are proportionally more likely to be hospitalised with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus than older children but they do not become particularly sick, British researchers said. Of children hospitalised with COVID-19 in the last four weeks, 42% were under one, compared with around 30% in previous waves, the early data showed. (Read More)