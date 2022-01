CDC: Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Overwhelmingly Prevent Omicron Hospitalizations

(Axios) – Booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines overwhelmingly prevented hospitalizations from the Omicron variant, according to CDC data out Friday. Driving the news: Pfizer and Moderna boosters were 90% effective at preventing people infected with the Omicron variant from ending up in the hospital, per the data. (Read More)