FDA Curbs Use of Antibody Drugs Sidelined by Omicron

(Associated Press) – COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they are unlikely to work against the omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections, U.S. health regulators said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration said it was revoking emergency authorization for both drugs, which were purchased by the federal government and given to millions of Americans with COVID-19. If the drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use. (Read More)