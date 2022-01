Student’s Death Renews Calls for Schools to Stock Opioid Overdose Drug

(Axios) – A Connecticut student’s death has renewed calls for schools to stock and administer naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Why it matters: U.S. drug overdose fatalities reached six figures in a 12-month period for the first time in November, and synthetic or natural opioids were the cause of a majority of the overdoses. (Read More)