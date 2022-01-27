Two Powerful Drug Now Adding to Us Overdose Crisis

(Medical Xpress) – Emerging reports show that two little-known drugs are making lethal new contributions to America's drug overdose crisis. Para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene are being seen more often by medical examiners looking into overdose deaths, according to a government report published Thursday. They often are taken with—or mixed with—illicit fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the last year.