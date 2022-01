Sweden Opts Against Vaccinating All Children Aged 5-11

(Medical Xpress) – Sweden’s health authority said Thursday that it would not recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for all children aged five to 11, the country again choosing a different coronavirus policy than much of Europe. The Scandinavian country, which controversially opted against any form of lockdown or school closures during the pandemic’s early days, recommended jabs only for children who were at risk. (Read More)