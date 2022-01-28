Immunocompromised Patients Should Receive Fourth COVID Shot: CDC

(Medscape) – The CDC contacted pharmacies on Wednesday to reinforce the message that people with moderate to severe immune suppression should receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, according to Kaiser Health News. The conference call came a day after the news outlet reported that immunocompromised people were being turned away by pharmacies. White House officials also emphasized on Wednesday that immunocompromised people should receive an additional shot. (Read More)