More Evidence Pot Use in Pregnancy Is Bad for Baby

(Medical Xpress) – So, you’re pregnant and battling nausea every day. What harm could come from smoking a joint to settle your stomach? Plenty, according to a new study that suggests women who use pot while expecting put their infants at risk for some serious health problems. The problems included premature birth, small size and low birth weight, along with the need to be admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), the researchers found. Specifically, they saw a doubling of the odds for low birth weight, a 28% higher odds for premature delivery, and 38% higher odds the baby will need intensive care in the hospital. These infants were also more likely to have lower Apgar scores, which assess a newborn’s health right after birth. (Read More)