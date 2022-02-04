How Pfizer Made an Effective Anti-Covid Pill

(MIT Technology Review) – In the early days of the pandemic, all eyes were on potential vaccines. In May 2020, the US announced Operation Warp Speed, a plan to spend billions on vaccine development. But mostly out of sight of the news media, quieter efforts to custom-design a covid-19 pill were moving forward with similar urgency and hope. Chemists at Pfizer's research facility in Connecticut dusted off some ideas the company had developed during the SARS outbreak in 2003. Even back then, an obvious line of attack had been to block a well-understood component of the virus life cycle involving a key protease, a protein that orchestrates how the virus copies itself. Find a chemical that is able to stick tightly enough to that protein, and it would stop the virus from replicating in the body, lessening the chances that a patient would become seriously ill.