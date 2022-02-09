FDA Raises Concerns About China-Developed Drugs

(Wall Street Journal) – U.S. regulators are poised to tap the brakes on approving dozens of cancer drugs and other new medicines developed in China. The regulators have expressed concerns about the quality of studies largely conducted in China and whether the results can apply to patients in the U.S. The shift threatens to halt the plans of Western drugmakers, including Eli Lilly & Co. and Novartis who were eyeing billions of dollars in sales from bringing the Chinese medicines to the U.S. It could also raise a new source of tension between the two countries. (Read More)