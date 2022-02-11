FDA Rejects Short Sellers’ Request to Halt Trials of Alzheimer’s Drug

(Wall Street Journal) – The Food and Drug Administration has denied a petition by short sellers to halt clinical trials of an experimental Alzheimer’s drug being developed by Cassava Sciences Inc. The two short sellers alleged in filings with the FDA and the Securities and Exchange Commission that Cassava’s published research contained images of experiments that appear to have been manipulated using software such as Photoshop. Cassava denied the allegations, and said it was cooperating with government investigations. (Read More)