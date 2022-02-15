Covid-19 Vaccine in Pregnancy May Protect Babies After Birth

(Associated Press) – COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy can protect babies after they’re born and lead to fewer hospitalized infants, a U.S. government study released Tuesday suggested. The study is the first to show potential benefits to infants born to people who received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines during pregnancy, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers said during a briefing. (Read More)