Vaccination Reduces Chance of Getting Long COVID, Studies Say

(Medscape) – Vaccination against COVID-19 reduces the risk of developing long COVID and improves long COVID symptoms among those who were unvaccinated when infected, according to a new comprehensive review by the U.K. Health Security Agency. The review includes data from 15 U.K. and international studies, with seven studies examining whether COVID-19 vaccination before infection protects against developing long COVID and seven studies looking at the impact of vaccination among people who already had long COVID. One study examined both. (Read More)