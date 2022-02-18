Malawi Finds Africa’s First Wild Polio Case in Five Years

(BBC) – Malawi has declared a wild polio outbreak after a case was identified in a three-year-old girl – the first of its kind in Africa for more than five years. The continent was declared free of all forms of wild polio in 2020. The Malawian authorities are now working to contain any possible spread including by boosting immunisation. Wild polio remains endemic in only two countries in the world – Afghanistan and Pakistan. The strain that was identified in Malawi was linked to one found in Pakistan, but it is not clear how or when it arrived in the southern African country. (Read More)