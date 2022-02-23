Sanofi and GSK to Seek Authorization for COVID Vaccine

(Axios) – Sanofi and GSK on Wednesday said that their coronavirus vaccine has a 100% efficacy against severe infection and hospitalization in a phase 3 clinical trial. State of play: The companies said early data indicated that their recombinant protein-based vaccine is 77% effective against symptomatic disease caused by the Delta variant. However, no specific data on the Omicron variant, the current dominant strain, was provided. (Read More)