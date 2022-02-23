COVID-19 Vaccines Offer Strong Protection Against Reinfection, Studies Say

(Medscape) – COVID-19 vaccination offers durable protection against reinfection, according to two studies published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. In one study, getting at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine after recovering from COVID-19 was associated with a significantly lower risk of reinfection. Vaccine effectiveness was 82% for ages 16-64 and 60% for ages 65 and older. (Read More)