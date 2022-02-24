Over Half of U.S. Abortions Now Done with Pills, Not Surgery

February 24, 2022

(Associated Press) – More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery, an upward trend that spiked during the pandemic with the increase in telemedicine, a report released Thursday shows.  In 2020, pills accounted for 54% of all U.S. abortions, up from roughly 44% in 2019.  The preliminary numbers come from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. The group, by contacting providers, collects more comprehensive abortion data than the U.S. government. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, News, Pharma, Reproductive Ethics

Ad