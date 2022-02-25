Children and COVID: The Omicron Surge Has Become a Retreat

(Medscape) – The Omicron decline continued for a fourth consecutive week as new cases of COVID-19 in children fell by 42% from the week before, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. That 42% represents a drop from the 299,000 new cases reported for Feb. 4-10 down to 174,000 for the most recent week, Feb. 11-17. In the last 4 weeks, the United States has seen new child cases drop 85% from a pandemic-high 1.15 million in mid-January, the AAP and CHA said in their weekly COVID-19 report.