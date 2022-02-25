J&J, Distributors Finalize $26B Landmark Opioid Settlement

February 25, 2022

(Associated Press) – Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors finalized nationwide settlements over their role in the opioid addiction crisis Friday, an announcement that clears the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state and local government in the U.S. Taken together, the settlements are the largest to date among the many opioid-related cases that have been playing out across the country. They’re expected to provide a significant boost to efforts aimed at reversing the crisis in places that have been devastated by it, including many parts of rural America. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, News, Pharma

Ad