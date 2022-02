Fourth Dose of COVID Vaccine May Not Be Needed for Most People…Yet

(Medical Xpress) – A team of researchers working at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center has found evidence that suggests a fourth COVID vaccination or second booster shot may not be necessary for most people because it does not add significant protection. In their paper posted on the medRxiv preprint server, the team describes comparing people who were given a second booster shot with people who were not. (Read More)