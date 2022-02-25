Africa on Alert as Malawi Declares Polio Outbreak

(Sci Dev Net) – Malawi and neighbouring countries are on high alert following the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 in a young child, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. The detection of the virus in Lilongwe, the country’s capital, is the first to occur on the continent in more than five years, after the last case was identified in northern Nigeria in 2016. The Malawi government declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 last week (17 February). It is known as wild poliovirus to distinguish it from vaccine-derived polio, a separate outbreak of the disease spread by previous polio vaccination programs, which has now affected 21 countries in the region, according to the WHO. (Read More)