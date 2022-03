Pfizer Covid Vaccine Is Less Effective in Kids 5 to 11, Study Finds

(STAT News) – Newly emerging data suggest the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine works substantially less well at preventing infection and hospitalizations in children aged 5 to 11 than it does in those aged 12 to 17 — a finding that is raising questions about whether the companies chose the wrong dose for the younger children. (Read More)