Canada Approves World’s First Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

February 28, 2022

(The Scientist) – On Thursday (February 25), Health Canada, the department of the Government of Canada responsible for Canada’s national health policy, approved the world’s first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine for use in adults aged 18 to 64. Too little data exists for approval in adults over 65, the regulators concluded. Medicago, the Quebec-based pharmaceutical company behind the plant-based jab, has agreed to supply the Canadian government with 76 million doses of the vaccine as soon as possible, the Associated Press reports.  (Read More)

