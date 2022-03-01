FDA Approves Cell-Based Multiple Myeloma Therapy Discovered in China

(Wall Street Journal) – U.S. drug regulators approved a new customized, cell-based treatment for blood cancer from Johnson & Johnson that is the first such therapy in the U.S. to be developed initially in China. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday cleared the therapy, named Carvykti, for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients whose disease has worsened despite prior treatments with other drugs. The approval suggests a possible path forward for Western drugmakers seeking to bring China-developed drugs to the U.S. amid concerns about the quality of the drugs’ development: conducting separate, confirmatory studies in Americans. (Read More)