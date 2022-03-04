Nearly 3 Mln Malawian Children to Get Polio Shot After Rare Outbreak

March 4, 2022

(Reuters) – Medics will vaccinate about 2.9 million young children against polio in Malawi, the United Nations said on Thursday, after a three-year-old girl fell sick in the capital with Africa’s first case of wild poliovirus in more than five years. The southern African country declared a polio outbreak two weeks ago after tests confirmed the infection and showed the strain was linked to one circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic. (Read More)

Posted in Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Pediatric, Pharma, Public Health

