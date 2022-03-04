Nearly 3 Mln Malawian Children to Get Polio Shot After Rare Outbreak

(Reuters) – Medics will vaccinate about 2.9 million young children against polio in Malawi, the United Nations said on Thursday, after a three-year-old girl fell sick in the capital with Africa’s first case of wild poliovirus in more than five years. The southern African country declared a polio outbreak two weeks ago after tests confirmed the infection and showed the strain was linked to one circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic. (Read More)